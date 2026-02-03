Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Vishal Bhardwaj and Shakun Batra team up for 'Lust Stories 3'

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) The third season of Netflix's popular anthology movie "Lust Stories 3" will have four stories with directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao and Shakun Batra exploring relationships and intimacy through their creative lens.

“Lust Stories 3”, which was announced during the Next on Netflix slate announcement for 2026, marks the return of the International Emmy-nominated anthology.

Netflix said the anthology continues its format of standalone stories that explore relationships and intimacy through distinct creative voices.

Motwane, whose "Black Warrant" series was a major hit on the streamer, said he saw the anthology as an opportunity to explore unfamiliar territory.

“I thought I’d move genres a little bit. I haven’t. I haven’t tried sex or comedy. So I thought we might try both at the same time,” he said.

Rao, known for her films "Dhobi Ghat" and "Laapataa Ladies", said her segment allowed her to tap into a sense of youthful recklessness.

“I was keen to capture the feeling of being young and reckless. The theme kind of allowed me to explore young, free-spirited, spontaneous characters who make some bad decisions, some wild decisions on a chance encounter,” she said.

“It really allowed me to explore the thrill of flirting with danger... It was really a lot of fun. It was the fun aspect of lust," she added.

Asked about dealing with love and lust in his work, Batra said, “Not in my personal life, just to clarify. I think I really enjoy both. They’re very different.

"Lust is like writing that first draft at 2 am with your drink in your hand — it’s full of typos. Love is waking up sober and realizing it’s really messy, but choosing to rewrite and edit it," he added.

Bhardwaj said he found the format of anthology interesting.

"For me, more than lust, this is erotica. Lust has many connotations, like lust for life etc. Here, we are talking about erotica," he said.

The cast of “Lust Stories 3” includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The first film in the series, released in 2018, featured segments directed by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap. The second instalment, released in 2023, was directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and R. Balki.