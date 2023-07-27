Vikramaditya Motwane's Andolan Films, Applause Entertainment team up for two projects

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's banner Andolan Films has partnered with studio Applause Entertainment for two projects, including a docu-series titled "Indi(r)a's Emergency".

To be narrated by lyricist-writer Swanand Kirkire, the docu-series will chronicle "one of the starkest chapters in India's post-independence history-The Emergency", a press release said.

The show is described as a historical exploration that employs a combination of archival footage and animation, bringing to life events that shook a nation.

Motwane and Applause will also collaborate on the series adaptation of book "Black Warrant - Confessions of a Tihar Jailer", authored by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.

"Offering a glimpse into the mystery and enigma surrounding Tihar, India's largest and most infamous prison and the inmates incarcerated there, this gritty drama is told through the eyes of a young jailer," they said.

Motwane, known for critically-acclaimed movies "Udaan", "Lootera", "Trapped" and Prime Video series "Jubilee", said he is thrilled to partner with Applause Entertainment for the two projects.

"Both 'Black Warrant' and 'Indi(r) a’s Emergency' delve into significant chapters of Indian history, presenting unique narratives. Collaborating with a team that shares the same passion for storytelling and pushing creative boundaries is an incredible opportunity," the 46-year-old filmmaker said.

Sameer Nair, managing director at Applause Entertainment, said the production banner's endeavour is to disrupt storytelling and create compelling narratives that captivate audiences.

"Joining hands with the brilliant Vikramaditya Motwane and Andolan Films allows us to push boundaries and embark on a journey of retelling contemporary Indian history for modern audiences," he added. PTI RB BK BK