Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Lootera' to re-release in theatres on March 7

New Delhi: Vikramaditya Motwane's 2013 film "Lootera", starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh, is all set to re-release in PVR INOX theatres on March 7.

An adaptation of O Henry’s "The Last Leaf", the film was set against the rich backdrop of 1950s Bengal and both Ranveer and Sonakshi were praised for their performances. The film had a score by Amit Trivedi and hits such as "Sawaar Loon" and "Monta Re", songs that are popular even today.

“Ever since the film released, I keep getting tagged in 'Lootera' posts on my Instagram, and it always feels amazing. This film was made with immense love by a crew of very passionate people and it’s developed its own passionate and magical fan following over the years.

"It’s incredible to see it getting a second chance on the big screen-introducing it to an entirely new audience while also evoking nostalgia for those who experienced it when it first released. I can’t wait to see how audiences react,” Motwane said in a statement.

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist, PVR INOX, said the chain is thrilled to bring the cinematic gem back to theatres.

"For many, this will be a nostalgic revisit, and for others, a first-time discovery of a modern classic,” she added.

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor said "Lootera", which also marked the movie debut of Vikrant Massey, has always been close to her heart and was a "passion project" for those involved.

"Seeing the amount of love it gets, especially on social media, since its release is truly overwhelming and brings us immense joy. I’m really excited about its re-release. It's a modern-day classic, and I can't wait for the younger generation to experience the film on the big screen," she said.