Vikram's 'Thangalaan' with Pa Ranjith to release on January 26

Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) "Thangalaan", superstar Vikram's upcoming Tamil film with director Pa Ranjith, will hit the theatres worldwide on January 26, 2024, the makers announced on Friday.

The 57-year-old actor shared the film's release date and new poster on his official X account.

"A fiery story of a bygone era that’s waiting to be told & cherished... #Thangalaan arriving at cinemas worldwide on 26th January, 2024," the actor posted. He also revealed that the first teaser of the movie will drop on November 1.

Pa Ranjith, known for blockbusters such as “Madras”, “Kabali”, “Kaala” and “Sarpatta Parambarai”, also shared the movie’s release date on X.

“Thangalaan” is reportedly set against the backdrop of early 19th century mining. The film also stars actors Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Ranjith’s Neelam Productions. GV Prakash is scoring the music.

Vikram most recently featured in Mani Ratnam’s two-part magnum opus “Ponniyin Selvan”. He will next be seen in action spy film "Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam", set to arrive in theatres on November 24. PTI SHD RB SHD