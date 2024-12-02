Vikrant Massey announces break from films, says 'time to recalibrate, go back home'

New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey on Monday said it was time for him "recalibrate", hinting at a temporary break from films "until time deems right" for his comeback.

His announcement weeks after the release of his latest movie "The Sabarmati Report", which hit the screens on November 15.

According to production house Balaji Motion Pictures, the film has grossed Rs 33 crore at the box office.

Massey, who recently garnered success and acclaim with 2023's "12th Fail" and the recent Netflix movie "Sector 26", thanked fans for their "phenomenal" support in the last few years.

"I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor," he added.

Massey welcomed his first child, son Vardaan, with actor-wife Sheetal Thakur in February.

The actor said he has one more release lined up for 2025.

"So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted! (sic)" he wrote.