Vikrant Massey dismisses reports of being replaced in ‘Ramayana’: 'Was never part of it'

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Actor Vikrant Massey on Saturday dismissed reports claiming he was replaced in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming big-budget adaptation of the epic "Ramayana", saying he was never part of the project in the first place.

There were media reports claiming that actor Raghav Juyal had stepped in to play Meghanad, the eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka, replacing Massey in the role.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Massey said, “OK. To put the rumours to rest, I was never a part of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'." "The many media portals reporting about my supposed ‘replacement’ should've done the requisite background check. Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie, all the very best," added the National Award-winning actor.

Tiwari’s "Ramayana" is being mounted as one of the biggest cinematic spectacles in Indian cinema. It will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film’s ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

A two-part live-action saga, the project is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The first part is set to be released worldwide in IMAX during Diwali 2026, with part two following on Diwali 2027.

Massey will next be seen in a special appearance in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's next feature "O'Romeo", headlined by Shahid Kapoor. He will also star in the Netflix series "Musafir Cafe" and "White", a biographical drama about spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. PTI RB RB