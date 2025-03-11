Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor wrap 'Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan' shoot

New Delhi: Actors Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor have completed shooting for their upcoming film "Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan".

Written by Mansi Bagla and Niranjan Iyengar, "Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan" is directed by Santosh Singh, who has worked as an assistant director on films such as "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Wake Up Sid" and "Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva".

The official Instagram page of ZEE5 shared the update on Monday with a video featuring behind-the-scenes from the shoot.

"Love, Deception & Surprise - A package on your way. #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan shoot wraps. See you on the big screen soon," read the caption.

Massey most recently starred in the 2024 film "The Sabarmati Report", whereas Kapoor is yet to make her acting debut. She was supposed to make her debut with "Bedhadak" but the film was shelved.