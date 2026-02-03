Vikrant Massey to star in Netflix romance series 'Musafir Cafe'

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Vikrant Massey is returning to Netflix after the success of "Haseen Dilruba" movies with the romantic series "Musafir Cafe", a story about love and second chances.

Unveiled at Netflix’s 2026 India slate announcement event, the show marks Massey’s debut as a producer. Set in Mussoorie, the story unfolds across two different timelines -- Chander and Sudha and then Chander's connection with Preeti.

"When this script came to me, I read it one go, and I felt i must act in it. From the production point of view, Vijay Subramaniam and the creators of the show, it was great to be working with them. Vijay sir has been my mentor and he pushed me to do this. I'm thankful for this opportunity.

"This felt like a right opportunity to go out there and do it, work with such talent (co-actors). The journey has just begun, fingers crossed," Massey said at the event.

The series is directed by Ruchir Arun and created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal. It is based on characters from the book "Musafir Cafe" by Divya Prakash Dubey. Anuj Gosalia and Vijay Subramaniam have produced it under the Terribly Tiny Tales banner.

Massey serves as co-producer on the series through Homemade Movies. Executive producers include Sharanya Rajgopal, Vineet Batra and Pracchi Batnagar.

The cast includes Vedika Pinto of "Nishaanchi" fame alongside Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui. PTI RB KKP SSG BK BK