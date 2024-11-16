Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' collects Rs 1.69 crore on day one

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) "The Sabarmati Report", headlined by actor Vikrant Massey, earned Rs 1.69 crore at the box office on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film released on Friday and is inspired by true events. It also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

Production banner Balaji Motion Pictures shared the opening day collection of the film in a post on Instagram.

The banner shared a poster which mentioned the day one numbers of the film and captioned it, "A story of truth, resilience, and courage, making waves at the Box Office." "The Sabarmati Report" is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. PTI ATR ATR RB RB