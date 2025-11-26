Vin Diesel celebrates Dwayne Johnson’s performance in 'The Smashing Machine'

Los Angeles, Nov 26 (PTI) Hollywood star Vin Diesel has praised his "Fast & Furious" franchise co-star Dwayne Johnson for his performance in filmmaker Benny Safdie's "The Smashing Machine".

Diesel, who had a years-long feud with Johnson before they buried the hatchet in 2023, shared a long post on Instagram along with a throwback photo from the sets of their 2015 film "Furious 7'.

"One of the greatest gifts in life isn’t something you can buy, it’s the relationships forged along the way," wrote the actor.

Johnson has received universal praise for his performance in "The Smashing Machine" , a biographical sports drama about the legendary mixed martial artist Mark Kerr.

The film traces Kerr’s meteoric rise through the brutal world of no-holds-barred fighting while delving into his struggles with addiction, emotional turmoil and the pressure of fame.

Diesel recalled meeting Kerr when the actor moved from New York to California.

"Kerr was one of the first friends I made... We hit it off immediately, and the reason is simple: he is genuinely one of the kindest, most warm-hearted people you will ever meet," he said, adding that Kerr helped him train for his 2002 film "xXx".

“In a beautiful way, he was there at the beginning of my action career. That’s the kind of friend he’s been from day one," Diesel said.

Celebrating Johnson, the actor said few understand the pressure the actor carries as a global star.

"I remember asking our global family who they’d love to see me work with, and a woman named Jan left a comment saying her dream was for me to collaborate with Dwayne.

"What followed became one of the most dynamic pairings in cinema, two strong personalities who pushed each other and created something unforgettable. When he stepped into Hobbs, he did it with full commitment and left an indelible mark on Universal’s character hall of fame," Diesel said.

Diesel and Johnson’s off-screen tensions became public in 2016 after Johnson criticised an unnamed co-star as a “candy a**” on Instagram, a comment widely understood to be directed at Diesel.

Diesel later told "Men’s Health" that “tough love” during filming had caused friction between them.

The actors appeared to formally reconcile in 2023 when Johnson made a surprise appearance in a mid-credits scene in "Fast X", despite previously declaring he would not return to the franchise.

Johnson later confirmed the two had resolved their differences.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & fans that we love," Johnson said on X.

Diesel and Johnson are expected to reunite on screen once again for the planned 11th "Fast and Furious" film.