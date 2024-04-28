Vinay Shukla's documentary 'While We Watched' to premiere on MUBI India next month

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Acclaimed documentary "While We Watched", directed by Vinay Shukla, will arrive on streaming platform MUBI in India on May 24.

Billed as a turbulent newsroom drama which intimately chronicles the working days of broadcast journalist Ravish Kumar, the documentary opened to a great response at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival where it also won the Amplify Voices Award. Later, it won the Cinephile Award at the 2022 Busan Film Festival.

MUBI India shared the premiere announcement of "While We Watched", titled "Namaskar, Main Ravish Kumar" in Hindi, on its official X page.

"Vinay Shukla's riveting, internationally acclaimed documentary follows one of India's foremost reporters on his quest to stand up for the fourth estate. WHILE WE WATCHED arrives May 24," the streamer said in the post.

"While We Watched" also features Sushil Mohapatra, Swarolipi Sengupta, Sushil Bahuguna, Saurabh Shukla, and Deepak Chaubey. PTI RDS RDS RDS