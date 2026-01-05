Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher start filming for untitled film

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Actors Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher have started shooting for their upcoming film.

Singh shared the announcement with an Instagram post, which he uploaded on Sunday. It comprised a series of pictures and videos from the puja ceremony. It also featured a picture of the clapper board.

"Excited to bring this beautiful story to you all! Meanwhile, let’s enjoy the process and make some magic #BehindTheScenes #FilmInTheMaking #Day1," he wrote in the caption.

Directed by Vikram Phadnis, the untitled film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin.

The film reunites Singh and Kher after their 2025 film "Jaat". Released on April 10, it was directed by Gopichand Malineni. Also starring Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda, the film revolved around a traveller (Deol) seeking an apology from a crime boss (Hooda) in a lawless Andhra village, leading to intense clashes, gritty action, and themes of justice and corruption.

Kher will next feature in "Haiwaan" alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. It is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Singh's latest work is "Tere Ishk Mein". Released in November, the film featured Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in the lead roles and was directed by Aanand L Rai. Singh essayed the role of V Shekhawat in the film.