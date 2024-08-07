Vineet Kumar Singh says he's working with Anurag Kashyap on a new film

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Vineet Kumar Singh is reuniting with his "Mukkabaaz" director Anurag Kashyap again for a film and he is learning wrestling for it.

The actor, who also worked with Kashyap on films such as "Gangs of Wasseypur" and the "Murabba" segment from anthology film "Bombay Talkies", said he considers himself lucky that directors and production houses like to repeat him.

"Right now, I am working with Anurag (Kashyap) sir... It's a different kind of film. I am learning wrestling. And the shoot is going on. First schedule is done," the actor, who will next be seen as a cop in Susi Ganesan's "Ghuspaithiya", told PTI in an interview.

For 2018's "Mukkabaaz", a story that he wrote, Vineet went through a rigorous training to portray the life of a talented boxer but the film, despite good reviews, did not do well at the box office Reflecting on that period, the actor said he probably got too attached to the outcome and the film's failure affected him a lot.

"I think I had high hopes after that but things did not turn out the way I wanted. I was getting emotional in many interviews. Now, when I see it I wonder what happened to me back then. I realised I was attaching an outcome with the hard work," he said, adding that he has now changed his attitude and focuses only on his process.

"In between, I decided that I will have a new innings and it took two-three years... I took time to restart just like the film '12th fail' and good things are there," he said.

The actor, 39, said one faces a "lot of rejections" in the profession but "the faster you get over it, the better.

"It hurts but you can't move forward with the hurt. So, it's better you accept the rejection with a smile and move forward with other work," he said.

Not just Kashyap, Vineet is also working again with Reema Kagti after "Gold".

"I call myself lucky that directors and production houses repeat me. With Reema Kagti I did 'Gold' and now we have "Superboys of Malegaon" . It was selected for TIFF. "A show named "Rangeen" is with Kabir Khan production. For Amazon, we had a film called 'Match Fixing' as a lead. An anthology is there, and with Maddock films, there is a period film. All shoots are done," he said.