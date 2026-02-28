Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer 'Hello Bachhon' series trailer drops on Netflix

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The makers of the upcoming Netflix series "Hello Bachhon", featuring Vineet Kumar Singh, released the trailer of the project on Saturday.

Created by Abhishek Yadav, the education-themed drama series revolves around a teacher (Singh), who is aiming to make quality education accessible through online learning.

"Hello Bachhon" is inspired by the true story of Alakh Pandey, founder of ed-tech company Physics Wallah.

Directed by Pratish Mehta, the series is set to release on March 6.

The streamer shared the trailer on its social media handles. It starts by giving glimpses into the students' lives, who have to battle their own hardships. One boy struggles against financial hardship, a young girl resists expectations that could cut short her education, and another quietly sets aside his passion for cricket to shoulder responsibility at home.

The series also features Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole, and is produced under The Viral Fever banner.

Arunabh Kumar, founder and ceo of TVF, said "Hello Bachhon" is a special series.

"It follows two journeys unfolding in parallel - a teacher who recognised that the hunger to learn exists everywhere, and students navigating their own hardships within a competitive system. What moved us most were the real anecdotes behind these student stories from such diverse & underprivileged backgrounds, and the moments where belief changed the course of their path," he said in a statement.

Singh added, "What makes 'Hello Bachhon' powerful is that it tells two journeys with equal heart, a teacher finding his purpose, and students finding their belief. As an actor, portraying someone who has impacted millions comes with great responsibility, but also deep gratitude. I approached the role with utmost respect and gave it everything I had. I hope audiences feel the warmth, struggle and hope that define this journey, and see a reflection of countless journeys from across our country."