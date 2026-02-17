Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer 'Hello Bachhon' to stream on Netflix in March

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The upcoming series "Hello Bachhon", featuring Vineet Kumar Singh, is set to release on Netflix on March 6.

Created by Abhishek Yadav, the education-themed drama series revolves around a teacher (Singh), aiming to make quality education accessible through online learning. "Hello Bachhon" is inspired by the true story of Alakh Pandeyy, founder of Physics Wallah, an educational technology company, which was founded in 2020.

It is directed by Pratish Mehta.

The streamer shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle on Tuesday. "'Hello Bachhon', taqdeer jald badalne vali hai. Watch 'Hello Bachhon', out 6 March, only on Netflix," read the caption.

The series also features Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole.

Singh's latest work is "Tere Ishk Mein", which released in 2025. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film featured Singh in the role of V Shekhawat and also starred Kriti Sanon.