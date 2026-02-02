Vineet Kumar Singh wraps untitled film from Vikram Phadnis

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has wrapped shooting for his upcoming film alongside Saiyami Kher.

The untitled film is directed by Vikram Phadnis and also features Tahir Raj Bhasin. The filmmaker shared a black-and-white behind-the-scenes picture alongside Singh on his Instagram handle on Sunday.

"And it's a Wrap for this incredible guy @vineet_ksofficial on our film ! What an amazing experience to direct you and see your craft !! I can't wait for the world to see u ! Onwards & Upwards," he wrote.

The film reunites Singh and Kher after their 2025 film "Jaat". Released on April 10, it was directed by Gopichand Malineni. Also starring Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda, the film revolved around a traveller (Deol) seeking an apology from a crime boss (Hooda) in a lawless Andhra village, leading to intense clashes, gritty action, and themes of justice and corruption.

Singh's latest work is "Tere Ishk Mein". Released in November 2025, the film featured Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in the lead roles and was directed by Aanand L Rai. Singh essayed the role of V Shekhawat in the film.