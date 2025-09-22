Vinod Kapri's 'Pyre' wins award at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Los Angeles, Sep 22 (PTI) Vinod Kapri's "Pyre" won the best film audience award at the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The film, which has been travelling to international film festivals since its world premiere in November 2024 at the prestigious 28th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival, revolves around an an elderly couple, Padam and Tulsi.

The couple live in a remote Himalayan village abandoned by younger generations seeking urban futures. Alone and uncertain about who will perform their last rites, their lives are suddenly filled with hope when a letter arrives from their estranged son - three decades later.

The award, which Kapri received from actor Shabana Azmi, is the fourth win for the director in the US. The movie first won the Best Feature Film Award at the prestigious 14th DC South Asian Film Festival. The film bagged both the Best Feature Film Award and Best Director Award at the 8th India International Film Festival of Boston. The winning streak continued in Chicago, according to a press release.

In July 2025, the film received the Grand Jury Best Feature Film Award (“German Star of India Award”) at the Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart. In just one month, "Pyre" went on to win five international awards, including three Audience Choice Awards, across Germany, Spain, and the UK.

Lead actors Padam Singh and Heera Devi, both non professional actors, were nominated for best actor and actress 25th New York Indian Film Festival, where the film received a standing ovation.

Musicians Michael Danna and Amrita Vaz, editors Patricia Rommel and alongside Subhajit Singha, renowned poet Gulzar and producers Kapri and Sakshi Joshi, round off the crew of "Pyre". PTI SMR BK BK