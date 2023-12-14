Vinodhraj’s ‘Kottukkaali’ is first Tamil film to premiere at Berlinale

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) ‘Kottukkaali’, a film directed by P S Vinothraj, known for his seminal debut film ‘Koozhangal’, will be the first Tamil film to get a world premiere at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) to be held from February 15-25, 2024.

“We had already decided to enter the film in festivals and then release it in theatres in India. So, we had sent it to all eligible festivals, including Berlinale. I feel quite honoured to be given a chance to premiere my film at such a famous festival,” said Vinothraj to PTI.

The film’s producer D Sivakarthikeyan has released a statement heralding the film via X (formerly Twitter).

“Crafted on a global scale, this Tamil film stands as the first of its kind selected for a ‘world premiere’ at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, a source of deep pride for us,” read the statement.

According to the Berlinale programme listed in their official website, ‘Kottukkaali’, a road film that explores religious fervour and misogyny in passing, will be showcased in the 54th Forum section.

“The Forum aims to expand the understanding of what a film is, to test the boundaries of convention and open up fresh perspectives to help grasp cinema and how it relates to the world in new ways,” says the explanation on the Berlinale website.

The section usually showcases 40 exceptional films from across the world.

So far, eight films including ‘Kottukkaali’ have been selected. The others are: a film from Algeria by Abdenour Zahzah, ‘Chroniques Fideles…’, on anti-racisim; a film from Georgia by Lana Gogoberidze, ‘Deda-Shvili’, on her mother; a film from Spain by Macu Machin, ‘La Hojarasca’, on life in Canary Islands told through three sisters; a film from Latvia by Davis Simanis, ‘Marijas Klusums’ on life in Soviet Union; a biopic of avant-garde painter Maria Lassnig from Austria by Anja Salomonowitz, ‘Mit Einem Tiger Schlafen’; a film from Argentina by Lola Arias, ‘Reas’, on lives in a Buenos Aires prison; and a film from Singapore by Jin Jiang, ‘Republic’, which is about money, communism and the cosmos.

According to Vinothraj, ‘Kottukkaali’ will be released in Indian theatres in the middle of 2024. The film stars Soori and Anna Ben.

Vinothraj’s debut, which was India’s official Oscar entry for 2021, did not get a theatrical release despite winning many international awards. It was released directly on SonyLiv.

Tamil films ‘Alaipaayuthe’ by Mani Ratnam and ‘Paruthiveeran’ by Ameer Sultan have previously showcased at Berlinale, but they did not premiere at the festival. PTI JR SDP ROH