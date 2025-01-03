Viola Davis-starrer 'G20' set for debut on Prime Video on April 10

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Oscar winner Viola Davis' action-thriller movie "G20" will premiere on Prime Video on April 10, the streamer has announced.

The movie is directed by Patricia Riggen from a script penned by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss, with Logan Miller and Noah Miller contributing both the screenplay and story.

"G20" features Davis as US President Danielle Sutton, who becomes the number one target after the G20 summit comes under siege.

After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders.

“This is Viola Davis as you’ve never seen her—heroically kicking tons of ass in a global thrill ride,” Riggen said in a statement.

“With 'G20', I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I’ve always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in. I hope to give audiences an experience that will captivate them from start to finish," she added.

The film's cast also includes Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramon Rodriguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar and Antony Starr.

Davis, who won an Oscar for her performance in the 2016 family drama "Fences", has also produced "G20" along with her husband Tennon through their banner JuVee Productions.

“'G20' is a high-stakes action film with a lot of heart,” they said.

The movie is a collaborative effort between Amazon MGM Studios and MRC, alongside Mad Chance Productions and JuVee Productions. PTI RB RB