Vir Das calls on budding designers to create his outfit for International Emmy Awards

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Actor-comic Vir Das, who is set to host the upcoming International Emmy Awards, on Sunday invited aspiring designers, labels and students to design him an outfit for the awards ceremony.

The comedian will take over the hosting duties of the event in New York in November, a year after he won the trophy for his comedy special "Landing".

In an Instagram post, Das asked budding talent to put together "super formal stuff", for which they will be duly credited and paid.

"I’m going to be the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. I’m going to wear something Indian from home. I’m also not going to wear a fancy designer. They have enough cash and clients. So we’re gonna launch someone new," he wrote, urging designers to submit their work via email.

The actor said the attire should be Indian or a blend of Indo-western.

"This is super duper ultra formal wear at a very high level for a very large audience. You have to make me look good in formal wear… It HAS TO BE INDIAN OR INDO-WESTERN FUSION. I do not need a tuxedo… We will pay you for your work, pay for the outfit, and credit you," he added in the post.

Das was most recently seen in the Prime Video series "Call Me Bae", fronted by Ananya Panday. PTI RDS RDS RDS