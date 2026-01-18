Vir Das-starrer 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' collects Rs 2.75 crore at box office

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos", featuring comedian and actor Vir Das alongside Mona Singh, has earned Rs 1.5 crore nett at the domestic box office on the second day of its release.

The film, which marked Das' directorial debut released on Friday. Also starring Mithila Palkar, the film is produced by Aamir Khan under his production banner, Aamir Khan Productions. It opened with Rs 1.25 crore nett at the box office.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 1.75 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Das, plays the role of a clumsy but enthusiastic spy whose missions trigger unexpected consequences.

The actor, who has been a part of films such as "Go Goa Gone", "Badmaash Company", and "Delhi Belly", has also produced and co-written the film alongside Amogh Randive. Kavi Shastri served as a co-director.