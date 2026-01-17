Vir Das-starrer 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' earns Rs 1.25 crore at box office

New Delhi (PTI): "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos", which marks the directorial debut for comedian and actor Vir Das, has collected Rs 1.25 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day of its release, the makers said on Saturday in a statement.

Produced under Aamir Khan's production banner, Aamir Khan Productions, the film also features Mona Singh, and Mithila Palkar in lead roles. The film released in theatres on Friday.

Das, one of the most prominent stand-up comedians in India and an occasional movie and series star, plays the role of a clumsy but enthusiastic spy whose missions trigger unexpected consequences.

The actor, who has been a part of films such as "Go Goa Gone", "Badmaash Company", and "Delhi Belly", has also produced and co-written the film alongside Amogh Randive. Kavi Shastri served as a co-director.