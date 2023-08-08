Advertisment
#Entertainment

Vir Das to star in 'Call Me Bae' alongside Ananya Pandey and Gurfateh Pirzada

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
08 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
Mumbai: Actor-comedian Vir Das will be seen alongside Ananya Pandey and Gurfateh Pirzada in series "Call Me Bae", backed by Dharma Productions' digital banner Dharmatics.

The series, a slice-of-life comedy, will premiere in India exclusively on Prime Video.

"Call Me Bae" is created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.

In the show, Panday essays the role of Bae, a billionaire fashionista, who is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal. She has to fend for herself, for the first time ever. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is, the official synopsis reads.

Collin D'Cunha has directed the series, which is executive produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

The team has finished shooting for "Call Me Bae" and the show is expected to premiere by end 2023.

