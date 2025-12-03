Vir Das turns director with Aamir Khan-backed spy comedy ‘Happy Patel’

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday announced "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos", a quirky spy comedy which marks the directorial debut of actor-comedian Vir Das.

The film, starring Das alongside Mona Singh, will be released in theatres on January 16, 2026.

The project was unveiled through a humorous announcement video featuring Khan himself. It was posted by the actor's banner Aamir Khan Productions.

In the clip, Khan is seen questioning Das about his unconventional approach to action, romance and even an item number in the film, while contrasting visuals show audience members praising the project.

"From 'Kya BANAYA' to 'KYA BANAYA'. Get ready for a wild ride of comedy, action, romance, and some spy stuff as well. 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos', in theatres only from January 16, 2026," the studio posted.

Das, who has performed globally as a stand-up comic and starred in films such as "Go Goa Gone", "Badmaash Company" and "Delhi Belly", is collaborating with Aamir Khan Productions for the second time after the 2011 cult hit "Delhi Belly". PTI RB RB RB