Vishal Bhardwaj-Shahid Kapoor's film adds Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda; set for Dec 2025 release

Mumbai: Actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda have joined the cast of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's new movie with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Also starring Triptii Dimri as the female lead, the movie is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

In a post on social media platform X, the studio announced that the movie will commence production on January 6 before making its debut in cinema halls on December 5, 2025.

"#SajidNadiadwala presents a @VishalBhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025. Film releasing on 5th December 2025 @shahidkapoor @tripti_dimri23 @nanagpatekar @RandeepHooda @WardaNadiadwala," read the post.

The untitled movie is touted to be a “big action commercial entertainer”.

The project comes 15 years after Bhardwaj and Kapoor started their collaboration with critically-acclaimed movie “Kaminey”. It was followed by “Haider” in 2014 and “Rangoon” in 2017.

Patekar currently stars in Anil Sharma's family drama "Vanvaas". Hooda's upcoming movie is "Jaat", headlined by Sunny Deol.