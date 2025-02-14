Vishal Dadlani postpones Pune concert after small accident

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Singer Vishal Dadlani has announced that his Pune concert with Sheykhar Ravijani is postponed after he suffered a small accident.

The musician, one part of the Vishal-Sheykhar music duo, updated fans about the change via his Instagram stories though he didn’t specify the nature of his injury.

“My bad had a small accident. Will be back in the dance soon, will keep you all posted,” he wrote.

Just Urbane, which was organising the concert scheduled for March 2, said Dadlani is undergoing treatment after an unfortunate accident. They, however, promised the concert will be rescheduled soon. PTI KKP BK SKY SKY