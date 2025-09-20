Vishal Jethwa says ‘surreal’ moment as ‘Homebound’ to represent India at Oscars

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Actor Vishal Jethwa says he is overwhelmed and humbled after his film “Homebound” was announced as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

Also starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and has legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese on board as an executive producer.

“This moment feels absolutely surreal. To know that ‘Homebound’ is representing India on the world’s biggest cinematic stage is beyond anything I imagined when I began my journey in films.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Neeraj Ghaywan for not only believing in me but for entrusting me with a role that challenged me as an artist and transformed me as a person,” the 31-year-old actor said in a statement.

The actor, praised for his performances in “Mardaani 2” and “Salaam Venky”, also credited his co-stars Khatter and Kapoor for enriching the experience.

“They were more than just co-actors; they were supportive collaborators who made every scene richer with their energy and generosity,” he added.

According to Jethwa, the film’s selection is a recognition of the collective hard work of the team.

“This recognition isn’t just a milestone for me personally, it’s a testament to the entire team’s hard work, passion, and the power of Indian storytelling. I feel proud to be part of a film that carries a piece of our culture and heart to an international audience. To be standing alongside such incredible talent and representing my country on a global platform is truly humbling,” he said.

The film, inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home”, portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames.

“Homebound” has been receiving an overwhelming response on the international stage, including a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, where the movie had its world premiere under the Un Certain Regard category.

It won best film and best director for Ghaywan at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), and was the second runner-up in the International People’s Choice Award category at the recently-concluded Toronto International Film Festival.

The film, produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla of Dharma Productions, is set for a theatrical release on September 26.

The 98th Oscars will take place on March 15, 2026. PTI KKP RB