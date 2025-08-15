Vishal–Shekhar announce new tour, to perform in Delhi and Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Musicians Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, known for composing popular tracks such as "Ishq Wala Love", "Swag Se Swagat" and "Deewangi Deewangi", are gearing up for their upcoming tour "Vishal and Sheykhar Live Tour".

"Visa Presents Vishal and Sheykhar Live Tour" will begin on September 12 with the performance at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi-NCR, followed by another concert on September 13, which will take place in NSCI Dome in Mumbai, according to a press release.

It is produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow Enterprise.

The tour marks 25 years of association for Vishal–Shekhar, and the duo has several songs to their credit. Over the years, they have composed music for some of the biggest films.

Dadlani said the last 25 years have been a wild and beautiful ride.

"It’s been a wild, beautiful ride. 25 years of making music with my brother Sheykhar; this show is our way of thanking every single fan who’s been with us through this journey," he said in the statement.

Ravjiani said the upcoming concert is the celebration of everything that he and Dadlani have created.

"This concert is a celebration of everything we've created together. We're bringing the energy, the hits and the memories back to the stage, and we can't wait to share that magic with our fans," he said.

“Vishal and Sheykhar are cultural icons whose music has defined the Bollywood soundscape for over two decades. Bringing their 25-year celebration to life through this show is a huge honour for TribeVibe. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for their fans across Mumbai and Delhi," Shoven Shah, founder and CEO of TribeVibe Entertainment, said.

The tour promises to be a landmark experience, an audio-visual spectacle that brings together decades of music in a power-packed live show, carefully curated to reflect the evolution of their music and their bond with audiences.

The sale of general tickets will begin on August 18 on BookMyShoW.