Vishnu Manchu-starrer ‘Kannappa’ to release on June 27

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu on Wednesday announced that his upcoming feature “Kannappa” will now release on June 27.

The mythological epic, which narrates the story of the titular legendary devotee of Lord Shiva, was earlier slated to hit the big screen on April 25. The makers last month said the movie was postponed due to ongoing work on its visual effects.

The team of “Kannappa”, including Manchu, actor and producer Mohan Babu, Prabhu Deva, and executive producer Vinay Maheshwari, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning and showed a glimpse of the film’s making to him.

Manchu said Adityanath resonated with the soul of their film.

“He understood that ‘Kannappa’ isn’t just a story—it’s a cultural resurrection. The fact that he called for more such films to be made and seen affirms the spiritual and cultural power cinema can hold.

“His words were a reminder that our mythology, our history, our heroes must continue to find their voice on the big screen and be passed down to generations,” the actor said in a statement.

"Kannappa" also stars Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal, along with Akshay Kumar in his Telugu cinema debut.