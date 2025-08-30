Vishnu Vishal-starrer 'Aaryan' to release in theatres on October 31

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) "Aaryan", a crime thriller film starring Tamil cinema actor Vishnu Vishal, is set to hit the big screen on October 31.

The 41-year-old actor, who made his acting debut in 2009 with "Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu", is known for Tamil films such as "Silukkuvarupatti Singam", "Kullanari Koottam", and "Ratsasan". He shared the update with a post on his Instagram handle on Friday.

The post featured the film's poster with the release date written over it. "Aaryan" will have a worldwide release.

It took the actor almost 3 years to complete the shooting of the film, which began in 2022 and wrapped in February this year.

"#Aaryan- They say time tests you. 34 months tested me. This October, I return with my strength, my core, my cinema. I'm back as a solo lead. See you in theatres on October 31st," he wrote in the caption.

Written and directed by Praveen K, the film is produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz. It also stars Selvaraghavan and Shraddha Srinath. Actors Tarak Ponnappa, Abhishek Joseph George and Mala Parvathi round off the cast of the film.

"Aaryan" is presented by Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh. PTI ATR ATR ATR