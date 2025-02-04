Vishnu Vishal wraps shooting 'Aaryan'

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Tamil cinema actor Vishnu Vishal, who has completed filming for "Aaryan", has described the upcoming crime thriller as a "unique viewing experience" for the audience.

"Aaryan" is directed by Praveen K and produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz. It also stars Selvaraghavan and Shraddha Srinath.

Vishal, known for Tamil films such as "Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu", "Kullanari Koottam", and "Ratsasan", shared the update on his Instagram handle on Monday.

"I just have one promise to make today #Aaryan will be a unique viewing experience to all the audiences. Shoot wrapped! @vvstudioz @praveenkn09 @companyOffI @kvdurai @selvaraghavan @shraddhasrinath @samcsmusic@harish_dop @sanlokesh@silva_stunt@pc.stunts.prabu_ @jeyubfa @vynod.sundar @prathool @sarathnivash @ssaravanan_7676 @teamaimpro @ursvamsishekar @decoffl #APerfectCrimeStory," he wrote in the caption.

Vishal was last seen in 2024's "Lal Salaam", which was directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. PTI ATR RDS RDS