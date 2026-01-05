Vivek Agnihotri lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar': I’ve always admired your work

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri penned a lengthy note on social media as he praised Aditya Dhar's directorial "Dhurandhar" and said he is proud of the film, which is the perfect example of "cinema that doesn't happen by chance".

Released on December 5, the film features Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. It has already crossed the mark of Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

Agnihotri shared a post on his X handle on Monday. "Just landed back in India after two months and the first thing we did was watch @AdityaDharFilms 'Dhurandhar'. Mind blown and proud are the only words that come to my mind. Anyone who knows what goes into making a film would understand what it takes to pull something like this off. The vision, the writing, the confidence, the belief in your own instinct… this kind of cinema doesn’t happen by chance," he wrote.

"The production design by my friend @sainisjohray is pathbreaking, not decorative, but narrative. The extraordinary music by young maestro @shashwatology is not just innovative but deeply rooted. The cinematography by Vikas Nowlakha is a new textbook for young DOPs," he added.

Agnihotri said every performance in the film was "top-notch". "Performances… yes, some will obviously be more talked about. But the real victory of 'Dhurandhar' is that even the smallest, most insignificant characters have delivered top-notch performances. Every face feels cast, directed, and placed with intention. Most importantly, every department is in rare sync, working as one organism. That kind of cohesion doesn’t happen by accident. That’s when you know it’s purely a writer/director’s film.

"@adityadharfilms, I’ve always admired your work, especially your sense of scale and design, but this is you operating on another level. I watched the film with genuine pride… proud of you, proud of the craft, proud of Indian cinema...More power to you. Keep going. Keep raising the bar. When the younger generation does work like this, Indian cinema moves forward. Simple. Bravo," he added.

The film is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. It is set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The makers have also announced the second part of the film, which is set to release in theatres on March 19.