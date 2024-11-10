Vivek Agnihotri starts shooting for 'The Delhi Files'

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Sunday announced that his upcoming movie "The Delhi Files" has started filming.

The director shared the news in a post on X. "SHUBHARAMBH! With your blessings, the shooting of #TheDelhiFiles began today. A puja was conducted by all the devis of the crew. O Mother! Please give us the courage to tell this difficult tale with utmost honesty and fearlessly," Agnihotri wrote alongside a video from the set.

In October, Agnihotri had said that "The Delhi Files" will be released in two parts.

The first part, titled "The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter", will be released in theatres on August 15, 2025.

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps.

Before "The Delhi Files", Agnihotri directed the 2022 film "The Kashmir Files", which depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the North Indian state following members of the community being killed by terrorists.

His 2019 film, "The Tashkent Files", revolves around the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Uzbekistan in 1966.

"The Delhi Files" is produced by Abhishek Agarwal through his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts alongside Agnihotri's wife Pallavi Joshi. PTI RB RB RB