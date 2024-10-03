Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files's first chapter to arrive in August 2025

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday announced that his upcoming movie "The Delhi Files" will be released in two parts.

The first part, titled "The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter", will be released in theatres on August 15, 2025, the filmmaker said in a post on X.

"MARK YOUR CALENDAR: August 15, 2025. After years of research, the story of #TheDelhiFiles is too powerful for one part. We’re excited to bring you 'The Bengal Chapter' – the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history. #RightToLife," Agnihotri posted alongside an announcement poster of the movie.

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps.

Before "The Delhi Files", Agnihotri directed the 2022 film "The Kashmir Files", which depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the North Indian state following members of the community being killed by terrorists.

His 2019 film, "The Tashkent Files", revolves around the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Uzbekistan in 1966.

"The Delhi Files" is produced by Abhishek Agarwal through his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts alongside Agnihotri's wife Pallavi Joshi.