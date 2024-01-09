VP Dhankhar, PM Modi condole demise of Ustad Rashid Khan

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the passing away of Ustad Rashid Khan, the celebrated voice that made Hindustani classical music accessible to countless listeners.

Advertisment

"Padma Bhushan awardee, Ustad Rashid Khan was a distinguished Hindustani classical music vocalist whose remarkable legacy is an invaluable treasure, not just for our nation, but for the global music fraternity," the Vice President said on his official X handle.

"Deeply pained by his untimely demise. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and admirers," Dhankhar said.

Condoling Khan's demise, Modi said his passing away leaves a void that will be hard to fill.

Advertisment

"Pained by the demise of Ustad Rashid Khan Ji, a legendary figure in the world of Indian classical music. His unparalleled talent and dedication to music enriched our cultural world and inspired generations," Modi said.

"His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and countless admirers," the prime minister said.

Ustad Rashid Khan died at a Kolkata hospital on Tuesday after a four-year battle with prostate cancer.

The classical singer was 55. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Khan, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of the Gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan. PTI ASK CK