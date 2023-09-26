Waheeda Rehman: Popular songs from veteran star's filmography of over 60 years

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman, known for her performances in films including "Pyaasa", "CID", "Guide", "Kaagaz Ke Phool", and "Rang De Basanti", will be honoured with this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.

Revisiting some of the popular songs featuring the 85-year-old screen icon: 1. "Kahin Pe Nigahen Kahin Pe Nishana" – "CID" (1956) The melodious track, one of the finest in Rehman's career, is from her Hindi debut film. The song by Shamshad Begum features the actor playing a mandolin. It is composed by OP Nayyar and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and Jan Nisar Akhtar.

2. "Jaane Kya Tune Kahi" – "Pyaasa" (1957) The song from singer Geeta Dutt is picturised on Rehman and Guru Dutt, who had also directed the classic movie. The playful track, composed by SD Burman and penned by Sahir Ludhianvi, is remembered for Rehman's charm.

3. "Waqt Ne Kiya" – "Kaagaz Ke Phool" (1959) Another popular track by Geeta Dutt, the song exemplifies pain and inner turmoil. The camera work beautifully captures the variety of emotions Rehman showcases during the song. It is composed by SD Burman and written by Kaifi Azmi and Shailendra.

4. "Rimjhim Ke Tarane" – "Kala Bazar" (1960) Sung by Geeta Dutt and Mohammed Rafi, the song was picturised on Rehman and Dev Anand as they sing and dance in the rain. Shailendra gave the lyrics for the track, which was composed by SD Burman.

5. "Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai" – "Guide" (1965) The song from the classic film effortlessly captures the feeling of freedom, rejuvenation and being in love. Picturised on Rehman and co-star Dev Anand, it is penned by Shailendra and composed by SD Burman.

6. "Piya Tose Naina Laage Re" - "Guide" (1965) Another popular track from the movie shows Rehman performing in front of a live audience. The song by Lata Mangeshkar is a melodious expression of love and desire.

7. "Paan Khaaye Saiyyan Hamaro" – "Teesri Kasam" (1966) Rehman once again showed her graceful dance moves in the folk-based song, sung by Asha Bhosle. The song is composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and penned by Shailendra.

8. "Rangeela Re Tere Rang Mein" - Prem Pujari (1970) The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It sees Rehman's character professing her love for the leading man, played by Dev Anand. Throughout the song, the actor is seen dancing while expressing her pain and sadness. Lyrics are by Neeraj with music from SD Burman.

9. "Luka Chuppi" - "Rang De Basanti" (2006) Rehman gives an insight into the life of a mother who is dealing with the loss of her only son, played by R Madhavan in the movie. The song, composed by AR Rahman and penned by Prasoon Joshi, was sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

10. "Genda Phool" - "Delhi-6" (2009) The playful folk track features Rehman as the grandmother of Abhishek Bachchan's character. The actor, who was in her 70s at the time of the film's release, channels the old age innocence as she dances with Abhishek to the electronic fusion beats of the song. The track was sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, Shraddha Pandit and Sujata Majumdar with music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, who adapted a Chhattisgarhi folk song for the creation.