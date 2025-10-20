Walton Goggins to feature in 'Painter' alongside Amber Midthunder

Los Angeles, Oct 20 (PTI) Actor Walton Goggins, known for his roles in projects such as "Django Unchained" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp", has become the latest addition to the star cast of the action film "Painter" from 20th Century Studios.

Also featuring Amber Midthunder, the film is executively produced by the acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron.

It marks the feature directorial debut of Garrett Warren, a veteran stunt coordinator who has worked with Cameron on two "Avatar" films, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which is written by "John Wick" creator Derek Kolstad, centers on a young woman (Midthunder), trained from a young age, who must employ every skill in her arsenal to rescue her father after he is kidnapped. Goggins will feature in the role of Midthunder's father in the film.

Actor Alan Ritchson was previously attached to the film, but had to exit due to scheduling conflicts. It is produced by Drew Simon and Sam Speiser under the production banner Infrared Pictures alongside Kolstad and Josh Adler.

Goggins' latest work is "Queen of the Ring", which released in March. Directed by Goggins, the film also featured Emily Bett Rickards, Josh Lucas, and Tyler Posey, among others. PTI ATR ATR ATR