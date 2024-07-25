Wamiqa Gabbi on working with Vishal Bhardwaj: A learning experience like no other

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Actor Wamiqa Gabbi says working with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on multiple projects, including last year's "Khufiya", has been a learning experience like no other and it will continue to influence the kind of choices she makes in the future.

Gabbi, 30, was supposed to work with Bhardwaj in 2019 for an adaptation of Salman Rushdie's novel "Midnight’s Children" but the project got shelved.

The filmmaker then cast her in his spy drama "Khufiya" with Tabu and series "Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley". He also directed her in a segment on "Modern Love: Mumbai" and produced "Fursat".

"It's something that I never thought would happen to me, being Vishal Bhardwaj’s sir muse and working with him on four projects. It’s been a learning experience like no other,” Gabbi told PTI in an interview.

“Because I worked with him for so long, it has really affected my choices, my sense of decision making and I will always be grateful to him,” the actor, who also had a major OTT hit in Vikramaditya Motwane's "Jubilee", said.

Gabbi turned showstopper alongside "Heemandi" star Taha Shah Badussha for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s collection “ASAL & Mard” at the opening day of the Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 last evening.

The fashion week, which runs from July 24 to 31, also marked her debut on the ramp.

"I have had opportunities before but I have always declined it, don’t know why. It always felt that it's not what I wanted or it has to be something special and here I am walking for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and I just feel like out of this world,” the actor said about experiencing the fashion runway for the first time.

Describing herself a lover of all things Indian, particularly the jewellery, Gabbi said whatever makes one feel right is "great fashion".

"One thing that I can pair up with everything is Indian jewellery. I love Indian jewellery and Indian touches to my clothes. I love big Indian earrings.” Gabbi made her debut with a small role in Imtiaz Ali-directed “Jab We Met” in 2007.

Post which she went on to star in several Punjabi films such as “Doorbeen”, “Kali Jotta” and “Godha” to name a few.

Last year, the actor had three back-to-back OTT releases that explored her potential and opened the doors for her, also getting much praise for her respective performances.

She will next feature alongside Varun Dhawan in upcoming action-drama “Baby John”. Directed by Kalees, the film is produced by Atlee Kumar, Jyoti Deshpande and Murad Khetani.

"I have already completed this shoot and the film is in post-production and the release is on 25th December so can't wait," she said.