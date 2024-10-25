Want to make good cinema accessible: Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) In a landscape dominated by tentpole films and commercial blockbusters, Manoj Bajpayee says his only motive is to make "good cinema accessible" to all.

The actor's recent works “Despatch” and “The Fable” received positive responses at the MAMI Film Festival 2024, affirming his belief that such stories can thrive alongside mainstream movies.

"For me, this is cinema (referring to independent films). Cinema is a medium of art, cinema is sound, VFX, and so many facets are adding up, and adding up not just to entertain but to delve into different stories and do it masterfully and artistically. If you want to entertain, entertain artistically,” Bajpayee told PTI.

The actor said it is important to not be "too indulgent" when introducing them to a different kind of cinema.

"So, let’s make films accessible. That’s how ‘Joram’ is, that’s how ‘Despatch’ and ‘The Fable’ are. I don’t know (if the audience will come to the theatres) but I want that (to happen). You make films, thinking people will watch them. Accessibility is important and it is important to get more audience members attracted to good cinema. That should be the motive,” Bajpayee said.

In a career spanning three decades, the actor has built a filmography largely dominated by offbeat movies such as “Gulmohar”, “Gali Guleiyan”, “Joram”, “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Rajneeti”, and “Satya” among others.

At the closing ceremony of the MAMI Film Festival last evening, a Special jury prize was presented to “The Fable”.

"I was bombarded with people praising (both) the films (‘Despatch’ and ‘The Fable’). It’s a beautiful feeling when people love your work, I’m still grappling with everything that is happening,” the 55-year-old actor said.

Despite his achievements, Bajpayee downplays the notion of bravery in his choices and says that his career is a mix of carefully curated decisions and a bit of luck.

"There was clarity in my mind as to how I wanted my career to be in films. The luck factor is there, and I’m glad I’m getting those opportunities because it fulfils my desire as an actor. It’s all about the choices that you make because there are a great number of films out there, and your job is to pick the best one,” Bajpayee said.

“I do it because this is what I want to do, I want to dwell into all kinds of parts and do it successfully. How an audience is going to react is something I’m curious about, but I’m going to follow the same rule either way,” he added.

“Despatch” is directed by Kanu Behl of “Titli” fame. The investigative thriller, which is set in the world of crime journalism, features Bajpayee in the role of a journalist, who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

In “The Fable”, the actor plays the character of Dev, who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas. Despite all efforts, more fires break out, eventually leading him to see himself and his family for who they truly are. The film, which is a US-Indian co-production, is directed by Raam Reddy, best known for “Thithi”.

According to Bajpayee, his role in “Despatch” is entrenched in the tangible pursuits of career and success, and in “The Fable” his character is struggling to detach from the responsibilities.

"They are opposite to each other and their search is very different,” he said.

On a query whether “Despatch” is based on or inspired by the life of slain journalist J Dey, Bajpayee said the character is an amalgamation of the experiences and references from various industry journalists.

Additionally, fans of “The Family Man” can look forward to his much-anticipated return in the third season of the show, next year.

The actor will reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer.

"I'm always looking forward to playing Srikant Tiwari, and that feeling shows on screen and it’s only because of that I’m able to explore Srikant Tiwari in different facets. I’m excited to be back on ‘The Family Man’, and it is coming out next year.” PTI KKP BK BK