Want to represent Indian cinema on global stage with ‘Dhurandhar’, says Ranveer Singh

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday said with his upcoming film "Dhurandhar", they've tried to push the envelope and have made something that is of international level.

The espionage-thriller is directed, written and co-produced by “Uri: The Surgical Strike” fame Aditya Dhar, and is based on true events and covert operations.

"It is an insane trailer. I’m proud to be part of this movie. I’m happy to be part of something where we are trying to push for something more, take our cinema to the world, it is India’s moment on the world stage and we want to be at the centre of it, and represent Indian cinema on global stage," Ranveer told reporters at the trailer launch of the movie.

"It is a complex, layered story with technical finesse and execution that one will be blown away by. I’ve to compliment the team, the DOP, he has created a visual world that is on par with any movie in the world,” he added.

Dhar said he also aims to make films that will represent India on a global stage, and “Dhurandhar” is one such attempt.

"I don’t believe in languages in India, I believe we are representing the Indian film industry and our job is to take it to the international level, and make it stand at the same podium where South Korea’s ‘Parasite’, and China’s ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ were standing. I also want to reach that position where everyone will watch an Indian film that’s entertaining, and we are not putting it in the category of arthouse. That’s the intent,” he said. Singh is hopeful that “Dhurandhar” will set a new benchmark with its visually appealing world and taut and entertaining narrative.

"We’ve seen films like ‘Sicario’, ‘Zero dark 30’, ‘Munich’, ‘American Gangster’ were made, we want to be counted amongst the most elite instalments in the genre in the world. We are Hindi cinema, we are Indian cinema, and we are here to make our country proud,” the actor said.

Praising Dhar, the “83” actor said he is one of those rare directors who dares to dream big and never compromises on his vision.

"When a person is so righteous in their intent and has a purpose behind telling a story, something great comes out of it. We faced challenges along the way and he was leading from the front with such passion that it was infectious.

"We were at a very similar stage in life when we went for this film. Over the past two years, we've both grown together. He had a baby boy, I had a baby girl and we worked out of our skin to make sure that our people, our team, our families, our audience are proud of what we've made over here.” “Dhurandhar” boasts of an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Manav Gohil.

Arjun, who plays the antagonist, called “Dhurandhar” an ambitious film.

"We had to bring our triple A game for this film. I want to thank the whole team for giving us something special. This movie will be timeless for ages,” the actor said.

Madhavan, who reportedly features in the role of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, said he feels blessed to be part of this "important" film.

"When I was doing a look-test for the film, and it would take us three-four hours to get that look, and I would often feel, there’s something missing, and Aditya suggested I should make my lips thinner. And then we got that resemblance that we were looking for. I realised I’m working with all Dhurandhars,” the actor said, without divulging details about his role.

Sara Arjun expressed gratitude to the makers for choosing her from among the 1300 participants who had auditioned for the part.

"It is a blessing to be part of this madness. It is a dream to be working with these versatile actors. I’ve dreamt this all my life, and I keep telling my parents to pinch me,” the actor, who has been part of films like “Jai Ho”, “Jazbaa”, and “Ponniyin Selvan”, said.

Bedi, known for his impeccable comic timing in “Chashme Buddoor”, “Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi”, and “Shrimaan Shrimati”, said he has tried to add a little humour to his character in the film.

"When I read the script, I was amazed that this is such an intense film and role, and people would expect something from me (referring to comedy), I started looking at moments where I could sprinkle humour. Then I sat with Aditya, who was a bit reluctant, and I told him, ‘Please allow me to do so as people will enjoy it’, and he did so,” the actor said.

Dhar thanked the team for putting their heart and soul into making “Dhurandhar”.

"When I started writing it, we started getting people on board who were there to prove themselves. Everyone performed brilliantly, it is extraordinary... It doesn’t happen every time. This was a project where the intent was pure, from actors to HODs, assistants to spot dada, everybody worked hard, they worked for 16 to 18 hours for one-and-half year and not once anyone complained that you’ve made us work a lot,” the director said.

"Dhurandhar", presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Aditya alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, will arrive in theatres on December 5.