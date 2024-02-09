Wanted to deliver Indian cinema's biggest sports action thriller with 'Crakk': Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who stars and produces the upcoming film "Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa", says his aim with the stunt-packed movie was to create India's biggest sports action thriller.

The movie is directed by Aditya Datt of “Aashiq Banaya Aapne” and “Table No. 21” fame. It is produced by Jammwal’s production banner Action Hero Films.

Also starring Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, the film follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

"The adrenaline-fuelled visual spectacle that we've created aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more... With 'Crakk', my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality," Jammwal told reporters at the trailer launch of the film on Friday.

The actor, who has created an identity as an action hero with films like "Force", "Commando" series and "Khuda Haafiz", said his fans often asked him to feature in a big budget film and he is doing just that with "Crakk".

"It all fell in place and felt right," he added. Rampal stars as the antagonist in the movie. He said he had a slip-disc while working on the stunts in the movie.

"It's been one of the most physically challenging films. We were told that there will be a lot of action and it will be amazing. When you hug Vidyut, you feel these muscles which you didn't even know existed in certain bodies. And I am quite a fit guy, so I was like ‘What kind of animal is he?’ I really had to up my game in that department," the actor recalled.

Rampal said he had to constantly push himself and in the process, he had a slip disc that led to the cancellation of the shoot for two-three weeks.

Actor Nora Fatehi said she also injured herself while shooting the film.

"While shooting a scene where both of us were on roller blades, we both were going at full speed and suddenly I had a fall," she said.

Datt said the script of the film went through several drafts but he is confident that the "massy entertainer" will be warmly received as it has a "Hindustani" heart.

"Crakk- Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa" is set for release in theatres on February 23. PTI CORR BK BK