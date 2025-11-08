Wanted to enter Hollywood on my terms, not the way ‘expected of us’, says Deepika Padukone

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Actor Deepika Padukone on Friday said her international career has been shaped by a conscious effort to represent India on her own terms, while rejecting global stereotypes about the country or its people.

Speaking at the CNBC TV's Global Leadership Summit alongside designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Friday evening, the 38-year-old actor said she has personally experienced the "cliches" that often shape Western perceptions of India - from casting biases to comments on her accent and skin tone.

"It’s very deliberate... I was very clear about taking India to the world, but the India that I know. For example, moving to Hollywood and getting into that industry, or doing it in an way that has been expected of us or suits a global audience was something I never wanted to do, even if it took longer," said Padukone.

"I think what bothered me every time I went to the West was this sort of idea of India they have. It is so different from the country that I know. I have experienced all those cliches firsthand, whether it has to do with casting, our accent or the colour of my skin. I was clear that I wanted to do it my way and on my terms," she added.

The actor made her Hollywood debut with the 2017 hit "XXX: Return of Xander Cage", co-starring Vin Diesel. Since then, she has been a regular fixture at major international events -- from serving on the competition jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022 to unveiling trophies at the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar the same year.

Padokone also became a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton and later a global spokesperson for Cartier. She has appeared on leading international magazine covers, walked red carpets at the Oscars and BAFTAs.

The actor recalled a significant moment during her Louis Vuitton global campaign, which featured her on hoardings across Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard.

“It was weird but at the same time I felt incredibly proud to see a brown face on a hoarding for a global luxury brand. More than a personal victory, it felt like a victory for every single Indian woman," she added.

Padukone also spoke about becoming the celebrity voice of Meta AI.

"It is interesting as I’m someone whose voice was mocked when I came into the industry, and now suddenly I’m the voice of Meta AI. Strange… and my accent too. But I continued to own it. And I think that’s how and why it happened,” she said.

Asked about the role of artificial intelligence in cinema, Padukone said she is both optimistic and cautious.

“I’m so excited about the possibilities. The only thing it cannot replace is human emotion. That’s the only place AI will not be allowed or not match up… because you can’t infuse soul into AI.” Calling herself “an old soul”, she said human expression remains irreplaceable.

“I’m all for embracing everything that is new and forward. Just when it comes to the human soul and emotion, I have a feeling that it is irreplaceable. But outside of that, I’m very excited about what the possibilities are,” Padukone said.

The actor will be next seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "King" as well as an untitled project from filmmaker Atlee in which she will feature alongside Allu Arjun.