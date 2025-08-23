Warm yet full of surprises: Omung Kumar on 'Bigg Boss' season 19 house

New Delhi: As the new season of long-running reality series Bigg Boss gears up for its premiere, art director Omung Kumar says his philosophy for designing the famed house was to reinvent it into a space that looks fresh, unique and visually striking.

The 19th edition of "Bigg Boss", hosted by superstar Salman Khan, will get underway on Sunday night.

The new Bigg Boss house, created in collaboration with production designer Vanita Garud, presents a unique theme -- a hybrid cabin in the woods -- a vibrant wooden structure that seamlessly blends elements of nature, imagination, and subtle symbolism.

“For Season 19, it is a cabin in the woods, warm and inviting on the surface, but full of surprises hidden in every corner... We’ve added playful touches from unusual hybrid creatures to watchful eyes to keep the contestants constantly on edge,” Kumar told PTI in an interview.

He stressed that it was a conscious effort to ensure the house does not adopt a political styling. The theme for the new season is "Gharwalon ki Sarkaar".

“The house is neutral. It’s not like I’ve put a hammer on the wall or a courtroom setting. That would be too much. Only one room, the Assembly Room, reflects the political concept. The rest is a colourful, welcoming, log-cabin style space designed for long-term living,” he said.

The core concept for this year’s house revolves around life in the wild, with a focus on camping in a sprawling wooden log cabin surrounded by nature. Warm wooden textures dominate the interiors, paired with bright, vibrant colours that breathe life into the space.

The visual language cleverly combines rustic natural elements with imaginative hybrid creatures, reflecting the psychological layers and unpredictable emotions that define the show.

One of the standout features this year is the use of hybrid animal sculptures, which includes a towering 20-foot rooster with horns.

"It’s symbolic, it may look like a rooster, but it has horns, which means it is much more. It’s a blend of personalities. So we’ve mixed things up: horse face with stag horns, etc. We’ve used large logs, natural wood, and added vibrant colours.

"The confession room has a huge eagle with spread wings, but it’s full of color—not the typical brown or grey. Behind it, using twigs, we’ve formed two massive BB letters. And when you sit at the eagle’s feet, it feels very dramatic. When you enter the confession room, there’s a colourful bull with horns—symbolising BB: Big Bull. In the main garden, there’s a giant tree merging into a lion’s face, jutting out in 3D—again, very colourful. The bathroom has huge horns forming a chandelier. The bedroom also reflects this hybrid concept."

While the rest of the house maintains a day-to-day living vibe, the Assembly Room is at the centre of this season’s democratic concept.

“It’s separate from the main house, a break from routine. It’s dramatic, intense, but doesn’t overwhelm the overall aesthetic,” Kumar added.

When asked about Salman's involvement in the design process, Kumar explained that the host does not take part in the initial creative stages but is briefed and shown the plans before execution.

“Every year, when Salman sees the house, it’s a new experience for him. His section, where he interacts with the housemates, reflects elements of the theme. You’ll see pillars, a phoenix, and a lion with a crown. It’s a space of power, a complete contrast to the main house,” Kumar said.

"Bigg Boss" season 19 will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM and air on Colors Channel at 10:30 pm.