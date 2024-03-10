Warner Bros boss would 'love' to make 'Barbie' sequel

London: Warner Bros chief Pam Abdy says she and "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig have been discussing making a sequel to the box office blockbuster.

On Sunday night, "Barbie" is set to enter the 96th Academy Awards with eight nominations, including best picture, best supporting actress for America Ferrara, and best supporting actor for Ryan Gosling.

The senior executive told the BBC that she would "love" to do a follow-up to "Barbie", after the Margot Robbie-starrer "ignited audiences around the world" and "smashed so many records".

Abdy, the co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, also said Warner Bros and Gerwig were "always talking" about the prospect of following their success with another outing.

The fact that both Gerwig and Robbie were omitted from the Oscars nominations for best director and best actress in a leading role, respectively, had hurt "of course", she added.

Abdy called Gerwig a visionary and "one of the best filmmakers working today".

"Barbie" has so far earned USD 1.45billion at the worldwide box office.

At the 2024 Oscars, Gerwig is nominated for best adapted screenplay with her husband Noah Baumbach, and Robbie has secured a nod as a producer in the best picture category.

Earlier this week, Gerwig said she is open to the idea of making a "Barbie" sequel if she can find "an undertow" for the film.