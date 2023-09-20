Warner Bros Discovery bringing back 'Star vs Food' with spin-off season

Mumbai: Warner Bros Discovery on Wednesday announced that culinary show "Star Vs Food" is returning with a spin-off season, hosted by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar.

Titled “Star vs Food Survival”, the spin-off will premiere on Discovery Channel and streaming service discovery+ on October 9, a press release stated.

It will see Brar leading a star-studded cast on an adventurous journey through the vibrant flavours and culinary treasures of two unique Indian locales: Coorg and Spiti, a press release said.

The celebrity guests who will feature in the show include Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta.

The celebrities will step out of their comfort zones and into the wild terrains, embarking on thrilling survival adventures amidst extreme conditions, according to the release.

"Each episode features Brar alongside a different celebrity as they explore India's uncharted culinary treasures, transforming wild finds into delectable dishes. From taking on adventurous tasks to crafting local delicacies in unspoiled wilderness, each episode promises excitement," it added.

Brar, who also acted in popular series "Modern Love Mumbai", said he is honoured to meet some of the brightest stars of Indian cinema and collectively discover some of India’s hidden culinary delights.

"This season, we venture beyond cooking to explore the breathtaking regions of Coorg and Spiti while having our guests take on challenges around the locality. It's a privilege to witness these incredible stars in the wilderness, and I can't wait to share their heartwarming narratives and mouthwatering dishes with all our viewers," the 45-year-old chef said in a statement.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual and Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros Discovery, said “Star vs Food Survival” will take the excitement and drama of culinary entertainment to new heights.

"Our audiences have loved previous seasons because they saw our stars as their authentic selves, grappling with the culinary challenges in the kitchen, which automatically created relatability. But this time, in this spin-off, we're taking them out of their comfort zones and into the wild terrains to test their survival skills," he added.

Warner Bros Discovery had launched "Star vs Food" in April 2021, which was followed by a second season in September the same year.