Warner Bros Discovery unveils new docu-series 'History Hunter' with Maniesh Paul as host

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Warner Bros Discovery on Saturday announced a new docu-series, titled "History Hunter", which will seek to solve the mysterious unanswered questions from Indian history.

Popular actor Maniesh Paul will host the eight-episode show, which will make its debut on Discovery Channel and discovery+ on November 20, said a press release.

"'History Hunter' will shine a spotlight on historical landmarks such as Nalanda University, Golconda Fort, Mahabalipuram, Brihadeeswara Temple in Tamil Nadu, the city of Lakhpat, and the Saraswati River.

"The show will also explore theories regarding the disappearance of Nana Saheb Peshwa II and whether Tipu Sultan was the first to introduce the world to militarised rockets," Warner Bros Discovery said.

Paul will be supported by experts on his quest to find a logical explanation and reasoning behind the questions that present themselves, it added.

The actor, known for starring in movies "Jugjugg Jeeyo" and "Mickey Virus", said the show has provided him the opportunity to uncover the hidden intricacies of age-old legends scattered throughout our diverse landscape.

"Collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery has been a delightful experience. I eagerly anticipate sharing this thrilling series with the audience and believe it will captivate them, keeping them on the edge of their seats," he added.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual and Lifestyle Cluster, Discovery, South Asia, said the company aims to offer a diverse range of docuseries that resonate with audiences across the country.

"Our content slate showcases several Indian originals that take viewers through lesser-known facets of various historic subjects spanning decades and centuries.

"'History Hunter,' our upcoming series, aims to unveil numerous mysteries surrounding historical landmarks, captivating viewers as it unravels enduring theories. We are excited to collaborate with Maniesh Paul on this project and are confident it will provide an enriching experience for our audience," he said. PTI RB RB RB