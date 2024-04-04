Warner Bros set to bring 'Matrix 5' helmed by filmmaker Drew Goddard

Los Angeles, Apr 4 (PTI) Sci-fi classic "Matrix" is getting a fifth instalment, Warners Bros. announced on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The film will be directed by Drew Goddard, known for writing movies such as "The Cloverfield", "World War Z” and “The Martian”.

Former co-director-writer Lana Wachowski is serving as an executive producer. The plot details are still under wraps and it is still not clear whether the original cast will return, reported Deadline. "Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters," said Jesse Ehrman, the president of production at Warners Bros in a statement.

The original "Matrix" trilogy was directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowskis. The franchise began in 1999 and became instant critical and commercial hit. It was followed by sequels "The Matrix Reloaded" (2003) and "The Matrix Revolutions" (2003).

Advertisment

Only Lana returned to make a fourth movie, "The Matrix Resurrections", in 2021.

The original films featured Keanu Reeves as Neo, Laurence Fishburne Morpheus and Carrie-Anne Moss played Trinity and Hugo Weaving featured as Agent Smith.

The story revolved around a dystopian world where humans are unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality, created by intelligent machines which are using this to distract them and use their body for energy.

Jessica Henwick, Erendira Ibarra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were the new cast members in the 2021 edition. PTI ATR ATR BK BK