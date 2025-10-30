Warner Bros sets 'Hello Kitty' film for July 2028 release

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (PTI) An English-language feature film about the beloved Japanese character Hello Kitty will come out in the US theatres on July 21, 2028, Hollywood studio Warner Bros has announced.

The much-awaited project will bring to life one of Japan’s most recognisable cultural icons, known for her red bow and gentle charm, in a Hollywood adaptation.

Warner Bros shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening.

"Hello Hollywood #HelloKittyMovie is coming to theaters July 21, 2028!" the studio wrote.

In a statement to American news outlet Variety, Warner Bros said the film will see Hello Kitty and her friends embark on a "cinematic adventure sure to delight audiences of all ages”.

Leo Matsuda, who previously worked on Disney's "Big Hero 6" and "Zootopia", will direct the project while Dana Fox of "Wicked" fame is penning the script. Hello Kitty was first introduced by Japanese company Sanrio in 1974, creating what would become one of the world’s biggest merchandising phenomena. The adorable white cat with a red bow has inspired thousands of products -- from stationery and toys to fashion collaborations and lifestyle accessories -- as well as dedicated Hello Kitty stores, cafes, and a theme park in Japan.

Over the decades, the character and her friends -- including Dear Daniel and her superhero alter ego Ichigoman -- have featured in video games, animated series, and global fashion tie-ups aimed at both children and adults.

The English-language film, first announced by New Line Cinema in 2019, marks the first time Sanrio has licensed film rights to Hello Kitty, reported Variety.

Sanrio has also granted rights to other popular characters such as the lazy egg Gudetama, the rabbit My Melody, and the twin angels Kiki and Lala from Little Twin Stars.

The film is produced by Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo, who spent nearly a decade courting Sanrio Founder Shintaro Tsuji to secure the rights.