Warner Bros to remake 'The Bodyguard' with director Sam Wrench

Los Angeles: Hollywood studio Warner Bros is planning a remake of 1992's film "The Bodyguard" with Sam Wrench, known for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", attached to direct.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the upcoming remake will have a script by Jonathan A Abrams.

Warner Bros Pictures co-chairman and CEO's Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said no casting has been set yet.

The original film was directed by Mick Jackson and featured Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston in the lead roles.

It followed the story of a popular star, Rachel (Houston), who starts getting death threats from an obsessive stalker. Following, she hires a personal bodyguard, Frank (Costner), an ex-Secret Service agent. But ends up falling for him.