Warwick Davis to reprise Professor Flitwick in HBO’s upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (PTI) English actor Warwick Davis will reprise his fan-favourite role of Professor Filius Flitwick in the upcoming "Harry Potter" series, HBO has announced.

Davis had famously played the character, the Charms Master at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, across all eight original "Harry Potter" films, which were based on author J K Rowling’s bestselling novel series.

He also portrayed Griphook, a goblin working at Gringotts Wizarding Bank, a role that will now be taken over by actor Leigh Gill.

HBO shared the news in a post on Instagram, posting a photo of Davis standing on the steps of the Hogwarts Express, the iconic red steam engine with the number 5977.

The American network has also announced additional casting for the show -- Elijah Oshin as Harry Potter's friend Dean Thomas as well as Finn Stephens and William Nash as villain Draco Malfoy's sidekicks, Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle.

"As we return Back to Hogwarts, HBO’s Harry Potter series reveals its newest faces.

We are charmed to announce the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Flitwick, and also welcome Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Leigh Gill as Griphook," HBO posted.

The "Harry Potter" series recently started production at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios in the UK. It is led by Dominic McLaughlin as the titular boy wizard with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Other cast members include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

It will also feature Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley and Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley.

The most recent casting announcement was for Ron Weasley’s siblings -- Twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley.

The series, led by showrunner-writer Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod, is set to premiere in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max. PTI RB RB